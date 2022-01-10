$33.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report $33.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $125.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. 128,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

