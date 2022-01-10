$333.96 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce sales of $333.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.80 million and the highest is $338.80 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $262.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

FOXF stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.08. The company had a trading volume of 122,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $190.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.45.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.8% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

