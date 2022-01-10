$346.27 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to post sales of $346.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.32 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $335.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after buying an additional 2,428,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after buying an additional 1,215,120 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 695,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.67. 1,778,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,188. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.