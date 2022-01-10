$385.33 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post $385.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.30 million and the lowest is $381.26 million. Infinera reported sales of $353.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

INFN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.08 on Monday. Infinera has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.