$386.79 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $386.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.00 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $465.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.52.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth about $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

