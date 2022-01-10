$391.59 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post $391.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.60 million and the lowest is $382.57 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $348.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 830.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 180,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after acquiring an additional 165,117 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. 271,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,409. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

See Also: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.