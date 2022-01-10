$391.59 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post $391.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.60 million and the lowest is $382.57 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $348.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.
CRS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. 271,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,409. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.
