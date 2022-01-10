$394.23 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post $394.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.06 million and the lowest is $385.40 million. ICF International posted sales of $434.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ICF International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ICF International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $105.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. ICF International has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.