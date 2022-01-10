425,000 Shares in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Acquired by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agrico Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RICO opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agrico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.