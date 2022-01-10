530 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $355.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.78 and a 200-day moving average of $409.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

