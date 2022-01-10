55I LLC Acquires 34,612 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

55I LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 115.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,146,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

