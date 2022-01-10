55I LLC Has $13.33 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

55I LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,589 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 476.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 163,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.