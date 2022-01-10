55I LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

55I LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $149.59 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

