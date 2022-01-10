693 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,482,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTM opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

