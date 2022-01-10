7,000 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $110.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49.

