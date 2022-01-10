$72.05 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report $72.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $65.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $275.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.30 million to $276.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $305.08 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $315.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

NYSE DEA opened at $23.06 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

