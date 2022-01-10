$75.06 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $75.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.64 billion and the lowest is $74.45 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $290.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.95 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $305.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $298.56 billion to $307.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,105,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

