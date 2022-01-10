7,832 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,830,000 after acquiring an additional 657,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,650,000 after buying an additional 395,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after buying an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,946,000 after purchasing an additional 651,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HWM opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

