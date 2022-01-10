$809.23 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce $809.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 120,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.13. Guess? has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $31.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

