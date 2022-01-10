AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.08. 9,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. AAON has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $32,481,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAON by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

