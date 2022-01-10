Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $12.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.96. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,000. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

