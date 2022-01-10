Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading Down 8.2%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.34. Approximately 131,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,717,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.10.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 87.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 132.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $2,451,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $3,320,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

