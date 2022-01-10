Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.58. 46,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,039. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.98. The company has a market capitalization of $229.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

