Acima Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.68. 4,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.66. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

