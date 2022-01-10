ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.20.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $82.00 on Friday. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,294,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,682,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after buying an additional 264,637 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

