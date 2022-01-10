Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 146.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 912.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.77.

AYI opened at $214.63 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.