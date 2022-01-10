Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Position Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $64,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.