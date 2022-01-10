adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $140.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 52 week low of $137.64 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

