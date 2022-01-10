Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.76.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $510.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.33 and a 200-day moving average of $621.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.