Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 273,187 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,211,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 886,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 158,331 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,227,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,833 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM opened at $23.14 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

