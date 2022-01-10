Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,430 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares during the last quarter.

RPV stock opened at $84.79 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06.

