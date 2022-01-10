Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,599 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 29.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $32.98 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17.

