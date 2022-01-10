Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $207.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.67 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $223.78.

