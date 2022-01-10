Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $7,967,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $94.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

