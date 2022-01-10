Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 28,989 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 94.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CRF opened at $13.90 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.