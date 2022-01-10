Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,082 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 2.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $38,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

