Advisory Alpha LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

DFAU stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

