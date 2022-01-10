Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,123,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 114,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 49.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 76,489 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,273,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter.

BJUL stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97.

