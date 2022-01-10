Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.11% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,351,000 after buying an additional 620,209 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,368,000 after buying an additional 2,318,421 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,809,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,772,000 after acquiring an additional 311,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,762,000 after purchasing an additional 581,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after buying an additional 1,378,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.50 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $49.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64.

