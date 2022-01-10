Advisory Services Network LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $38.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

