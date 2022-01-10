Advisory Services Network LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.61.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,801 shares of company stock worth $10,423,761. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

