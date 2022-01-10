Advisory Services Network LLC Has $774,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $80.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

