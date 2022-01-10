Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 85.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 26.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Celsius by 85.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CELH opened at $54.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.41 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
