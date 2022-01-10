Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 85.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 26.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Celsius by 85.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $54.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.41 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.