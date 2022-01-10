Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,580 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 139.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth about $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

WU stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

