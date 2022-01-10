Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Morningstar by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Morningstar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $4,456,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,827 shares of company stock valued at $59,565,936. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $309.19 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.55 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.32 and a 200 day moving average of $286.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

