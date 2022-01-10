Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 110.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.28.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

