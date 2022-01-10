AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

