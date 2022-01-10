Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.17.

AFL stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

