African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG) rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 598,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 161,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, boosted their price target on shares of African Gold Group from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$31.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.82.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

