Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of AIN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. Albany International has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.