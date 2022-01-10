Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

